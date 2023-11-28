Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: Countdown To Christmas, hallmark, My Norwegian Holiday

My Norwegian Holiday Sneak Peek Released By Hallmark, Debuts Friday

Hallmark has released a preview for Friday's CountdownToChristmas premiere My Norwegian Holiday. You can see it here.

Stars Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn in a touching story of healing and love.

The film showcases a journey to Norway for a Christmas adventure and family traditions.

Set to premiere this Friday at 8 PM EST, pairing up with 'Christmas At Graceland'.

My Norwegian Holiday is this Friday's Hallmark Countdown To Christmas movie premiere, and they have released a new preview for the film. Starring Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn, this one is about a woman grieving her grandmother's loss. She then meets a Norwegian man named Henrik, who is drawn to her because of a troll figurine she owns that is from his hometown. From there, they go on a holiday adventure full of mystery and, of course, love. This looks to be one of the better offerings this year, and you can see the sneak peek below.

My Norwegian Holiday Synopsis

JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll's history and her grandmother's ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they're drawn into Henrik's family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister's wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll's origins and finding her own path to healing, love, and family.

The Countdown To Christmas films have been playing since the week before Halloween, and while I still have to catch up on some of them, they have been pretty solid this year. It's funny, if you watch some of these from the last couple of years and then go back and watch one from, let's say, 2017, it is like night and day quality-wise. My Norwegian Holiday Is an under-the-radar one but has the potential to be one of the big sleepers that they replay for the next ten years. Something about the Norway setting feels like it will put this over the top. This feels like a good pairing this week with Christmas At Graceland, which debuts Wednesday.

My Norwegian Holiday debuts on Hallmark Channel this Friday at 8 PM EST.

