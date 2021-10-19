David Gordon Green on "Evolution" for Laurie in Halloween Ends

If you're one of the masses who has already seen Halloween Kills, you probably have some feelings about the ending – and where we might end up with the next film Halloween Ends.

Luckily, the final film in writer/director David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy is set to begin filming early next year, so Halloween will come sooner rather than later. The second film ended on a massive cliffhanger with one major character's death, which will undoubtedly cause other major characters in Halloween to feel the weight of recurring trauma and loss.

Considering this has always been a story about both Laurie Strode and Michael Myers since Green's conception, we expect there to be an unforgettable clash in Halloween Ends. With the stakes significantly raised and tension at an all-time high, Green opened up to GamesRadar+ about Laurie's progression after the four-year time jump occurs.

He explains, "Well, if you look at where Laurie Strode went from 1978 over the next 40 years, we found the person in a very different state than we'd left her," the director also adds, "And the most enjoyable characters to write and watch are the ones that evolve and go through change. There'll be a lot of unexpected character evolution in the next one, and that's because processing grief and tragedy and a massacre like this can only go in any number of infinite directions. And so we just get to pick one and take that journey with her."

After seeing an epically pissed-off, slasher-prepped final girl in action for multiple films – we're instantly fascinated by this unexpected change for Laurie by the time Halloween Ends is released next year on October 14, 2022.

What are your guesses regarding any potential transition for Laurie after her major loss in Halloween Kills?