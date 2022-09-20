Halloween Ends: New Featurette Again Promises A Final Reckoning

Halloween Ends is a little over three weeks away, and the behind-the-scenes featurettes are coming fast and furious now. One was just released, featuring the scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, talking yet again about how this film represents a "final reckoning" for Laurie and Michael. We get a few new shots in this one as well, though nothing too spoiler-filled. Watch it below.

Halloween Ends Might Not Feature Michael Much?

"It's a movie about a final reckoning… between Laurie and Michael," she says of Halloween Ends. "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Laurie doesn't see Michael coming. And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl." She adds, "This movie… this other character comes in that she's concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight." This sounds like the character that is in the official description, Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell. She also teased something else involving Corey: "The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense."

We know that this Corey is accused of killing the kid he is babysitting in the film. Could he be a Michael Myers copycat, bringing Michael out of hiding, wherever he has been the last four years? We will have to wait for just a little over a month to find out when Halloween Ends releases in October.