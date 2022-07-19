Halloween Ends Trailer Debuts, 45 Years Comes To A Head On Oct. 14th

Halloween Ends releases this October, with Laurie Strode making her last stand against Michael Myers four years after the events of Halloween Kills. That film ended with Michael murdering Laurie's daughter Karen, played by Judy Greer. This film will conclude David Gordon Green's trilogy, which launched in 2018 as Blumhouse, Green, and screenwriter Danny McBride brought the boogeyman to the modern day with terrifying results. Below you can find the film's first trailer, as well as the official synopsis.

Halloween Ends Synopsis

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand.

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting; it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all. Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape."

There is so much speculation about how this will…end. We know that Blumhouse has been showing two cuts of the film to test audiences, and I am guessing in this one, Laurie wins, and the other Michael walks away victorious. The answer will be revealed on October 14th.