Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Says A Lot Of Things In New Video

Halloween Ends opens in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th, and the press for the film is really ramping up. Today, our friends at Bloody Disgusting made a new video with Laurie Strode herself available to watch, and in it, she teases a lot of things. Moving on from Michael, a new threat to Laurie and Haddonfield, new dangers, and so much more. You can watch the video below and can also read some of her comments from it as well.

Halloween Ends Might Not Feature Michael Much?

"It's a movie about a final reckoning… between Laurie and Michael," she says of Halloween Ends. "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Laurie doesn't see Michael coming. And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl." She adds, "This movie… this other character comes in that she's concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight." This sounds like the character that is in the official description, Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell. She also teased something else involving Corey: "The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense."

We know that this Corey is accused of killing the kid he is babysitting in the film. Could he be a Michael Myers copycat, bringing Michael out of hiding, wherever he has been the last four years? We will have to wait for just a little over a month to find out when Halloween Ends releases in October.