Halloween Kills 4K Blu-ray Hits Stores On January 11th

Halloween Kills will arrive on 4k Blu-ray on January 11th, and while we still do not have any confirmed features that will be on the disc, speculation is running wild. What we do know is this: an extended cut of the film is set to be released on December 13th, according to an Amazon preorder listing. Will that be on this disc release? We don't know yet. We also know that there is a different ending to the film, as teased in many interviews with director David Gordon Green. Below you can find the cover for the release.

Halloween Kills Steelbook Will Be At Best Buy

"In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight."

There will also be a 4K Steelbook for Halloween Kills, which is available for preorder right now. You can also still stream it on Peacock as I write this.