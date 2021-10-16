Halloween Kills Exceeds Expectations With $50 Million+ Opening

Halloween Kills is managing to outperform all expectations at the box office this weekend, looking at opening just above $50 million. That number is even more impressive when you factor in that it is also playing on Peacock. While still way off the $78 million the 2018 film opened to, we are still in a pandemic box office, and that it is raking in cash like this despite that and also debuting on a streaming service, it's pretty spectacular stuff. Horror movies usually drop big after the opening weekend, and reviews have been mixed, to say the least, on Michael's return in Halloween Kills, but for now, all is well over at Blumhouse.

Last weekend's champ No Time To Die is seeing a drop of about 55%, putting it at $24 million. It should cross the $100 million mark in the US after the weekend numbers are tailed, a good number for sure. Let's see how it holds against Dune next week, which will surely bite off some of its older demo numbers. That wasn't really an issue with Halloween Kills. The third is Venom: Let There Be Carnage with $16 million, putting its US take at $167 million so far. Addams Family 2 stays strong in fourth with $6.7 million, and rounding out the top five is Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which comes in with a disappointing $5 million. non-IP adult fare is struggling to make money right now, and the film's subject matter doesn't help.

This will be the third straight week that the weekend box office has topped $100 million, the first time since late February/ early March of 2020. It should continue next week as well, with Dune finally gracing screens across the US. Sandworms, Michael Myers, Bond, and Venom to the rescue! Who else would watch that team-up?

We shall see how Halloween Kills ends up when the final numbers are released tomorrow.