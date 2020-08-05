Halloween Steelbook 4K Release Coming To Best Buy September 29th

Halloween is getting yet another release on Blu-ray. This new release will be another steelbook, this time with the 4K disc that was released back in 2018. The artwork features Michael Myers on the front, with the fall leaf design continuing on the spine and to the back as Laurie stares daggers at him when opened fully. This film has been released so many times on disc now, the only two reasons to get it at this point would be A) You are a Halloween completeist, or B) You just have not purchased it before now. In the latter case, this is one of the nicer looking releases. You can see the steelbook below, and preorder here.

Halloween 4K Disc Specs

"On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. But for the last fifteen years, town residents have rested easy, knowing that he was safely locked away in a mental hospital — until tonight. Tonight, Michael returns to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again…and again…and again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween!" Assuming that this disc is the same as the original release, below you can find the specs and features list for what was on there when it came out in 2018.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actor Jamie Lee Curtis

"The Night She Came Home" Featurette

"On Location: 25 Years Later" Featurette

TV Version Footage

Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Specs

4K Rating: NR

Blu-ray Rating: NR

Genre: Horror

Closed Captioned: N/A

Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

Feature Running Time: 91 Minutes

4K Ultra HD™ Format: Dolby Vision, 2160p Ultra High Definition, 16×9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation

Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition, 16×9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation

4K Audio Status: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, English Mono

Blu-ray Audio Status: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, English Mono