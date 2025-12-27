Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: hamnet

Hamnet: Having "Absolute Reverance" Toward Nature BTS Featurette

Focus Features has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Hamnet, which focuses on sustainability and the characters' connection to nature.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for Hamnet, highlighting its sustainable filmmaking.

The film showcases Agnes's powerful relationship with nature and her family's woodland surroundings.

Star Jessie Buckley and director Chloé Zhao discuss the characters' deep ties to the natural world.

The featurette offers insight into how the cast and crew aimed to immerse viewers in Hamnet's environment.

From almost the moment the film starts, it is very apparent that Agnes in Hamnet has a deep connection to the forest surrounding her family home and nature in general. Despite the reputation that being out in nature might have here, she continues to venture out, and that connection to nature is something that the cast and crew wanted the audience to feel while watching the film. In a short new behind-the-scenes featurette about sustainability released by Focus Features, star Jessie Buckley and writer/director Chloé Zhao talk about the connection these characters have and how it impacts the journeys they are all going on. Focus in general appears to be heading in a direction where many of its film featurettes discuss nature and make sure that everything is respected during the filming process as well.

Hamnet: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. It will be released in select theaters on November 27, 2025, and nationwide on December 12, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!