Hamnet: Official Trailer And Poster For Chloé Zhao's New Film Released

Focus Features released the official trailer and a new poster for Hamnet, the new film from writer and director Chloé Zhao.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O'Farrell's acclaimed novel exploring Shakespeare's family and tragic loss.

The film has already earned early buzz with a premiere at the Telluride International Film Festival.

Hamnet arrives in select theaters November 27, 2025, expanding nationwide on December 12, 2025.

The leaves are changing colors, it's getting colder, the spooky season decorations are out, and the awards season movies are starting their fall marketing push before their releases before the end of the year. It's still unclear who will be a top contender for anything this year, but there are many promising films from major writers and directors set to be released soon. Hamet, the new film from director Chloé Zhao, is already getting some positive buzz thanks to a premiere at the Telluride International Film Festival. The new film, based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name, explores the love story between William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, and how the death of their son inspires the great playwright's later works. Focus Features released the official trailer, which tells you quite a lot about the movie, but this is going to be a "journey, not the destination" type of thing. We also got a new poster as well.

Hamnet book synopsis:

England, 1580: The Black Death creeps across the land, an ever-present threat, infecting the healthy, the sick, the old and the young alike. The end of days is near, but life always goes on.

A young Latin tutor—penniless and bullied by a violent father—falls in love with an extraordinary, eccentric young woman. Agnes is a wild creature who walks her family's land with a falcon on her glove and is known throughout the countryside for her unusual gifts as a healer, understanding plants and potions better than she does people. Once she settles with her husband on Henley Street in Stratford-upon-Avon, she becomes a fiercely protective mother and a steadfast, centrifugal force in the life of her young husband, whose career on the London stage is just taking off when his beloved young son succumbs to sudden fever.

Hamnet: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. It will be released in select theaters on November 27, 2025, and nationwide on December 12, 2025.

