HIM: A Mash Up Of Sports And Horror In A New BTS Featurette

Universal released a new behind-the-scenes first look featurette of HIM, teasing a mash up of sports and horror.

Article Summary Universal debuts a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming horror-sports hybrid film HIM.

HIM is produced by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, known for modern horror hits.

The film explores the dark side of fame and the cost of greatness in the world of football.

Recent trailers and posters ramp up excitement ahead of the September 19, 2025 theatrical release.

Horror fans are eating well in the summer this year. Back in June, 28 Years Later took everyone by surprise and proved that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland can absolutely create some magic together. This month, we have Weapons, which is pulling in solid reviews and appearing to be tracking for a pretty strong opening weekend. Next month, we have a new film that Jordon Peele is producing, and it's been one giant question mark from the moment we saw the football posters on the show floor at CinemaCon.

Since then, we've gotten some footage from the film and a new trailer, plus two new posters dropped a few days ago. However, now that we're in the final weeks before the movie is released, Universal is stepping on the gas. We also got a new behind-the-scenes first look featurette, which talks about the film in some pretty broad terms and how they are planning on mashing up sports and horror. Why do I feel like this movie's version of a "GOAT" will be less terrifying than the upcoming animated feature from Sony Animation? We also got another new poster for HIM, and thank god, most of them are looking pretty damn good so far. We love designed posters.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

