Home Alone Disney+ Sequel Trailer & Poster Debuts, Out November 12th

In case you were not aware, Home Alone is getting a new sequel on Disney+ on November 12th, and this morning a trailer and poster have been released. Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. Dan Mazer will direct it from a screenplay by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, this film is set in the same universe as the first film, at least I think. Devin Raytray is playing Buzz again, and rumors are that Macaulay Culkin will also cameo. Watch the trailer for the new Home Alone below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Home Sweet Home Alone | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BkVf2voCr0)

Home Sweet Home Alone Synopsis

"Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind and home alone while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

So…is this a sequel? I mean, there are so many nods to the original it will make your head spin. Are the cameos more like a wink and nod to us, the audience, because we know who they are? Am I overthinking this? Yes, yes, I am. However, you shake it though, this looks like fun, and more importantly, my nine-year-old daughter is going to love it. Home Sweet Home Alone is out on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th.