Honey Don't!: First Trailer And Images For Ethan Coen's New Film

Focus Features has released the first trailer and images from Honey Don't! Ethan Coen's new film will be released on August 22nd.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils the first trailer for Ethan Coen's dark comedy Honey Don't! ahead of its Cannes debut.

Honey Don't! is set to hit theaters on August 22, 2025, bringing twisted humor and noir vibes.

The trailer teases a wild small-town mystery with a unique Coen Brothers flavor and energetic cast.

Early reactions from Cannes are expected soon, with buzz building around Ethan Coen's latest directorial effort.

The trailers for the late summer and early fall season are starting to roll in, and it will be fun. Usually, August looks like a barren wasteland with things barely starting to come together in September. However, this time it seems like studios are trying to push back against the idea that people don't see movies in August by actually releasing movies in August. We've been stuck in a self-fulfilling prophecy for years as studios complain no one goes to the movies in August, and then they release no movies, so no one goes, and so on. Last year, 20th Century did very well with Alien Romulus, and this year we have films like Freakier Friday, The Bad Guys 2, Naked Gun, The Toxic Avenger, Nobody 2, now Honey Don't! from Focus Features. Not only are studios releasing films during this dead period, they are releasing a wide variety of genres, and this time we get an Ethan Coen dark comedy. The film will have a world premiere at Cannes later this month, so expect some early reactions to start rolling in soon, but the first trailer and images have dropped, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Honey Don't!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O'Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Honey Don't!, directed by Ethan Coen, stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Chris Evans. It is written by Coen & Tricia Cooke and produced by Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner. Honey Don't! will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month and will be released in theaters on August 22, 2025.

