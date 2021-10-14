Shudder Releases Trailer For Horror Noire, Debuts On October 28th

Horror Noire, a horror anthology film sequel of sorts to the excellent documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, just had a trailer released by Shudder. Six stories will make up the two-hour film, both adapted and original. The filmmakers are husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion's Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling,) Shernold Edwards (All Rise, Anne with an E); and, Al Letson (Reveals). You can see the trailer for the anthology below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shudder Horror Noire Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLc626VoUMY)

Horror Noire Jumps To The Top Of This Years Must Watch Horror List

"Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror. Starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor's Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You're the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo,) Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless) and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson, and Ezra C. Daniels."

I am a sucker for anthologies, so I cannot wait for this one. Shudder has done a fantastic job these last 18 months elevating horror voices that previously didn't have a platform. There is still much to be done, but they have made great strides on the service and the projects they choose to get behind. If you have not watched Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, I encourage you to do so; it is one of the best horror docs in quite some time. Look for Horror Noire, the anthology film on Shudder October 28th.