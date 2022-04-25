Hot Wheels Film Adds JJ Abrams, Bad Robot To List Of Producers

Hot Wheels is the latest toy brand to make the leap to the big screen, and Mattel has added a powerhouse name to the creative team. JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot team have come on board to help Warner Bros bring the popular brand to life. The idea here obviously is to turn this into a huge franchise behemoth and to be honest, the potential is there for such a thing. Mattel Films' development slate features movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master and Wishbone. Deadline had the news.

Hot Wheels Could Be The Next Big Franchise

"Hot Wheels' iconic cars are the #1 selling toy in the world, according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand has also proven its influence in automotive and pop culture over the years via collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. Vice President Kevin McKeon and Creative Executive Andrew Scannell will lead the film project for Mattel Films, with Vice President of Production Peter Dodd serving as lead exec for Warner Bros. Pictures. President of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella will oversee for Bad Robot, alongside Jon Cohen."

I can totally see them turning a Hot Wheels franchise into a racing/Fast franchise hybrid. Get the right young star to carry it, throw gobs of money at it, and bam. New franchise. Anything with a built in fanbase and brand recognition like Hot Wheels is ripe for the picking right now. If they handle this right, it could actually have so decent potential.