House Of Darkness Trailer Debuts, Out On VOD September 13th

House of Darkness is a new horror thriller from director Neil LaBute (The Wicker Man), starring Kate Bosworth and Justin Long. It debuted at Fantasia Film Festival and now will hit select theaters on September 9th before also dropping on VOD services on September 13th. When you watch the trailer, you will see that this is a spin on a horror classic. Gia Crovatin and Lucy Walters also star. Check out the trailer and poster for the film down below.

House Of Darkness Synopsis

"Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up. While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy, and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out. Saban Films presents House of Darkness, directed by Neil LaBute and starring Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, in select theaters September 6th and on VOD services September 13th."

That trailer does give a lot away, but that is okay; this looks like it could be a blast. Obviously, Bosworth and Long have great chemistry; they pair is dating in real life. This is also a return to horror for Long, who previously starred in Jeepers Creepers (gross). He will also star in the upcoming horror film Barbarian, which will also release on September 9th in theaters. The one who looks to be having the most fun is Bosworth. I cannot remember seeing her in too many roles like this one, and she is a natural.

Before this trailer was released today, this was not on my radar at all; now, I honestly cannot wait to watch it. with talent both in front of and behind the camera that makes you take notice, this could be a sleeper horror hit of the fall. House of Darkness will be out in select theaters on September 9th, and VOD services on September 13th,