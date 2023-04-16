How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Score Mixer on Tone of Neon's Eco-Thriller Score mixer Forest Christenson (The Last of Us) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the synth-inspired score of Neon's How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Forest Christenson is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accentuating a film's tone and score as a composer and score mixer. He's worked on several high-profile projects, including Warner Bros' DC and Marvel Studios' MCU on the cinematic front, Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk (2017), Denis Villeneuve's legacy sequel in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and most recently in HBO's The Last of Us. Christenson spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest eco-thriller for Neon in Daniel Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline, working with composer Gavin Brivik, and his career. Based on the Andres Malm novel, the film follows a group of environmental activists who devise a daring plan to disrupt an oil pipeline and make their voices heard as the climate crisis has reached a critical point of no return.

The Synth Sounds of 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline?'

Christenson: Gavin's score intrigued me. He sent me stuff that was a work-in-progress with what he was working on so I could hear his ideas in the process of his composing. That immediately struck me. It took me back to Tangerine Dream-style scores, like 'Risky Business' (1983), for instance, that cool synth-based, vintage sound. He's just taking that inspiration and doing something cool and new with it. Synths are something I've always been inspired by and immediately interested me. The movie itself and the story behind the film are relatable. When I was on tour with a band, I used to be in Scotland. We went to Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival and didn't have anywhere to stay because we hadn't planned far in advance. Luckily, some of our fans at one of the shows we put on were kind enough to have us crash with them at their flat in Edinburgh. Through them, we related to a group of activists who were doing a camp in an area where there was deforestation in Scotland.

They set up a network of treehouses in the forest where they lived, doing shifts and having a constant presence, which prevented the deforestation crews from cutting down the trees there. It was an activist ecological activism camp. Watching this film, I could see the spirit of those people, those friends of mine. I haven't seen for a long time in that experience. It was cool, and that inspired me while working on this with Gavin.

When producing the music with Gavin, did you both regularly network with director Daniel Goldhaber or did you work exclusively with Gavin?

I worked with Gavin, one on one. Gavin and Daniel worked on the score on their own. Once they have a complete musical product, then Gavin brings it to me in my studio, and then we do the mix. That involves mixing two, five, and one and messing with all the intricacies, frequency, and reverb—everything to make it like that last five percent good.

Was there any external inspiration that helped drive the synth work with Gavin on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline?'

My interest in synth scores influenced my ability to do this mix because I had an idea of what could be cool. I also have a history of composing and producing synth music in surround. I've made an album with a collaborator named John Also Bennett. Our band is called See That, and one of our albums from several years back. We did mix and surround, and so I was able to take inspiration from that experience because a lot of scores that are mixed and surround (sound) are orchestral. When doing that, I like the natural sound of the orchestra. I like the natural roominess imagery of the orchestra. The surround (sound) feels creates a sense of realism in that environment, but with a synth score, realism is irrelevant. The surround feel are you able to use it more creatively because you're not tied down to creating a natural sound of an acoustic ensemble. We can play around a lot more with using the surround image, putting things and having things move more, and having things in the back only. Having some much longer reverbs and longer delays have a character of their outside of the sounds we're generating in those rooms.

What were the influences that helped your style?

I'd say my biggest influence as a mixer is my work is Alan Meyerson. I worked with score mixer Alan Myerson. I worked as his assistant for two years at Remote Control Productions and went into that experience knowing nothing. I came out with a little bit more than nothing worth of knowledge and skills. Sitting with him for two years, my ears improved a lot, and listening to his mix. I could hear so much more detail, and those little things add up. I owe him everything that I've accomplished since in terms of mixing. He's also my biggest influence in terms of sound. The reason I wanted to work with him in the first place is because of all the great scores that I was a huge fan of that he makes. Gavin wanted me to mix this in [How to Blow up a Pipeline] and why it was a fun and successful mix because I'm also a big fan of electronic music, especially music like Tangerine Dream, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Ludwig Göransson's synth scores. Those are interesting as well. I do a lot of listening to this, which influenced me the way into what we do in a way you might be able to put your finger on it.

You have such an eclectic and wonderful wide range of work, like in 'Aquaman,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and 'Dunkirk,' and I'm surprised you did a lot of work on HBO's 'The Last of Us.' How does it feel to be a part of so many epic projects?

It's all about my relationships with the people I'm working with. Every project you mentioned has resulted from a creative collaboration with the composer or an engineer I've been working with. When I was first starting, I was trying to make myself as useful and creatively open-minded as possible, taking on various projects with different music. It's all about taking the time to understand this new world and then diving in and helping to realize an artist's vision means that you have understood their vision before you do anything. Before you touch the keyboard to add anything. Listening, watching the film, having those conversations, then diving in can help you reset your mindset and get into a new zone for your project. I found that to be the key to doing this wide variety of projects.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline, written by Goldbaber, Ariela Barer, and Jordan Sjol, stars Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, and Jake Weary. The film is currently in theaters.