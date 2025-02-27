Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How To Train Your Dragon Will Premiere At CinemaCon

The live-action reimagining of How To Train Your Dragon will hold its world premiere on April 2, 2025, at CinemaCon.

Article Summary Live-action How To Train Your Dragon to premiere at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025.

The film's early debut could impact future marketing strategies based on audience reactions.

Universal seeks momentum and positive reviews for a successful box office run.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film releases in theaters on June 13, 2025.

In a moment that is tailored to me and specifically me, Universal has announced that the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon will have its world premiere at CinemaCon. This is actually a pretty good location to have a premiere like this. The film needs a little momentum and good reviews, considering the heavy microscope that people will be looking at it with, and if The Flash was anything to go by, people are willing to forgive pretty much anything at CinemaCon. We'll have to see. It's very early to premiere the film, and it could run into similar problems that films that debut at South by Southwest and then release in theaters two months later run into. It will really depend on the reaction and how Universal decides to proceed with the marketing following the premiere. Warner Bros. did a bunch of fan screenings to try to keep people talking about the film. Maybe Universal will try something similar here. As for my fellow colleagues attending CinemaCon, no one is allowed to make fun of me for ugly crying as I cuddle a Toothless plush.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

