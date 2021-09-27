Hulu Will Debut Horror Films Censor and Gaia For Huluween

Hulu's annual Huluween will be in October, and two of the offerings this year will be two highly-anticipated horror films. Censor and GAIA will debut on the service on October 14th and 22nd and are two of the main attractions of Huluween, now in its fourth year. Both films have been making noise in the festival circuit, especially Censor, which is available on VOD already and is making a lot of Best Of lists already in horror circles. Below you can check out the trailers, posters, and synopsis for each film Hulu will debut next month.

Hulu Always Brings It For Huluween

Censor Synopsis:

"Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past. On Hulu October 15th."

And here is the trailer and synopsis for GAIA:

"An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. When their cabin is attacked by a strange being, it's clear there is a far greater threat in this unrelenting wilderness. On Hulu October 22nd."

These are huge gets for Hulu, and I personally cannot wait to sit down and watch them both. Censor first on October 15th, and Gaia the following week on October 22nd.

