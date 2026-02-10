Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, dc studios, jason momoa, supergirl

Jason Momoa Says His First Lobo Scene in DC's Supergirl is "Gnarly"

Jason Momoa offers a few details about his first scene in DC's Supergirl solo film and promises an epic introduction.

Article Summary Jason Momoa reveals his intense first scene as Lobo in DC's highly anticipated Supergirl movie.

Supergirl introduces a darker, cosmic journey for Kara Zor-El, set after James Gunn's Superman film.

Milly Alcock stars as a tougher Supergirl in an adaptation of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow storyline.

Lobo's arrival adds chaos to Supergirl's quest for justice across the galaxy in the new DC universe.

After years of waiting for an epic solo outing, Supergirl is finally getting ready for a major DC moment. The new live-action film, simply titled Supergirl, will be one of the first big projects to establish James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe, arriving after Superman and giving Kara Zor-El a darker, more cosmic story than the Earth-bound Superman plot. Milly Alcock leads the film as Supergirl, with director Craig Gillespie adapting Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Woman of Tomorrow story, which sends Kara on a revenge quest.

As much as people are curious about this tougher version of Kara, there is also a lot of hype around the arrival of Lobo. And Jason Momoa, who spent years playing Aquaman in the old DCEU while openly campaigning to play the space biker, finally gets to debut as the bounty hunter in Supergirl.

Jason Momoa on His First Scene as Lobo in Supergirl

When asked about stepping into the role, Momoa made it clear that his first day on set felt like a career milestone. He explains, "So I'm pretty excited. When I got to step into Lobo, I mean, that was a pinch-me moment. And my first scene is pretty gnarly. I'm pressed to see another actor pull off that first take, what we did. I'm excited to talk about it because it's hard. And I grabbed it with gusto, and I'm very excited about it."

Supergirl specifically picks up with Kara at 23, celebrating her birthday by traveling the galaxy with Krypto before crossing paths with Ruthye Marye Knoll, a girl seeking justice for her father's murder. Their mission pulls Kara into conflict with Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands, a band of traffickers and pirates, and forces her to confront all the anger and grief she has carried since watching Krypton die around her.

The cast around Alcock and Momoa includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Eve Ridley as Ruthye, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents Zor-El and Alura, plus David Corenswet making an appearance as Superman after his solo film. Gunn has previously described this take on Supergirl as more jaded and volatile than her cousin, which makes a chaotic foil like Lobo a natural fit for the story's tone.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

