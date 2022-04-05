James Wan Explains How Insidious Was Intended to Oppose Saw's Style

It's been 11 years since the theatrical release of James Wan's influential horror film Insidious, a title perceived as a gateway horror film for younger audiences throughout the 2010s. With multiple chapters under the franchise's belt and a fifth film in the works, and the love for Insidious is obviously still intact, Wan recently took to social media to reflect on its conception with fellow horror genre fans.

Though Wan obviously gained a lot of success for Insidious as well as The Conjuring franchise, his massive film Saw that came first remains one of his goriest projects – and the most extensive franchise that he's created to date. When addressing the anniversary of Insidious, Wan noted that the film was made two combat a sub-genre horror label that Saw contributed to.

Wan writes on his Facebook page, "After Saw, I wanted to shake the "torture-porn" label and do something less graphic and more atmospheric. Being huge fans of ghost stories and haunted houses, Leigh Whannell and I wanted to do our own version of those films and felt we could make it for very little money to retain complete creative control. We felt the most important thing the film needed was to be scary, and so we dove into the creepy world of astral projection (a subject matter that fascinates me) and dimension-traveling."

Made on a micro-budget of $1.5 million, Wan's ghost story ended up raking in just shy of $100 million, and each film that followed made between $100-$170 million in their box office total. With the recent chapter of The Conjuring out and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being in post-production, we're getting a little bit closer to the eventual addition to the evolution of this modern horror franchise.

When it comes to Wan's brutality, and gore in Saw versus his jump scares and ghostly encounters from Insidious, which is your preferred horror avenue?