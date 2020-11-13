I Spit On Your Grave Special Edition Blu-ray Now Available

I Spit On Your Grave, one of the more crazy flicks you will see in your lifetime, has gotten a new 3 disc Blu-ray release from Ronin Flix. The cult classic release includes features a new 4K scan of the original negative and a mono soundtrack. The release also includes I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu and a plethora of special features. The set also includes a 44-page book with behind the scenes photos, notes, two posters, and two magnets. You can see the collection down below, along with the full features list. You can order it right here.

I Spit On Your Grave Details & Specs

"Ronin Flix is pleased to commemorate one of the most controversial feature films of all time with a new 3 disc Collector's Edition I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE Blu-ray Box Set just in time for the holidays. This box set features a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi's 35mm original camera negative of the film, along with a newly restored original mono soundtrack. Additionally, this box set includes I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU and, for the first time on Blu-ray in North America, GROWING UP WITH I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, plus a collection of special features including a new location featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, new cast interviews and deleted scenes, an exclusive making-of featurette, rare and behind-the-scenes photos from the set, home movies, reversible cover art and more."

Disc 1: I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (1.85:1) utilizing a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi's 35mm original camera negative

Audio: Newly Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features: NEW Jennifer's Journey – the locations of I Spit on Your Grave featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, The Value of Vengeance – Meir Zarchi Remembers I Spit on Your Grave, Alternate Day of the Woman Opening Title, Theatrical Trailers, TV & Radio Spots, Still Gallery and NEW Slideshow with Rare & Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Set, Reversible Cover.

Disc 2: I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu (2018)

Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (2.39:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features: NEW Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, NEW Cast Interviews, Exclusive The Making of the film, Behind-the-Scenes footage with director Meir Zarchi and cast, Theatrical Trailers Disc 3: Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave (2019) Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (16:9:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features: Exclusive Deleted Scenes, NEW Terry Zarchi's 8mm film starring Camille Keaton, NEW Home Movies – Camille and Meir's wedding, Trailer