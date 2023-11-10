Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: bambi: the reckoning, film, horror, peter pan's neverland nightmare, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Blood and Honey Producer Offers Bambi and Peter Pan Slasher Updates

One of the creatives responsible for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is offering updates on the status of Bambi and Peter Pan slasher films.

Since its initial release, the small-budget horror flick known as Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey has garnered quite a cult following, and the upcoming release of a sequel film in early 2024. But what's even more shocking is that the same team is already developing other classic stories through a bloody slasher lens.

Now, one of the essential creatives attached to the growing horror universe is giving fans a little more insight into the current status of both projects.

Bambi and Peter Pan Slasher Films are Still Coming Soon

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer and filmmaker Scott Jeffrey offered slight updates on other childhood classics reinvented as slashers (currently titled Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare), telling the publication, "We were actually meant to be shooting Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, but we weren't quite ready with the script. I was meant to direct Bambi but switched to Peter Pan as it's more my style. I'm pushing Peter Pan until April, and Bambi starts shooting in January. So we're very much prepping right now. It's going to be wild."

When asked about creating a vast universe of these slasher flicks, Jeffrey responds, "That's definitely the plan. And I want them to interact with one another. There's going to be easter eggs in Winnie the Pooh 2 about two films that have not been announced yet. Just a little tiny wink. Same in Bambi. They're very much connected, but it's not in your face. And then later down the line, I guess when we run out of ideas, is where they'll start meeting one another."

Back when the Bambi adaptation was first announced last fall, Jeffrey noted, "The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix's The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!"

As of now, there aren't any official release dates for Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare in place; however, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be released on February 14th, 2024.

