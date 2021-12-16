I Want You Back: Poster For Charlie Day, Jenny Slate Film Released

In February, Amazon Studios will release a new rom-com titled I Want You Back. Big Time Adolescence helmer Jason Orley will direct the film from a script by Love, Simon co-writers, and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. And boy, did they get a cast together for this: Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm will all-star in the film. The first poster for the film was released by Amazon this morning.

Amazon Tries To Bring Back The Rom-Com With I Want You Back

"I Want You Back follows Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day), who thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes' new relationships and win them back."

I was just thinking the other day that we haven't had a huge rom-com in a while. There were a few here and there the past couple of years, but it feels like the cycle is about to start again. Amazon feels like a perfect place for this project to be set up. The cast is brilliant, Slate and Day should keep things pretty manic and zany, and the rest of the cast should be able to keep the story grounded. I Want You Back will be released by Amazon Studios on February 11th.