Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Disney, Movies | Tagged: Indiana Jones 5, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Lucasfilm 5

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Home Release On December 5th

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5th with tons of bonus features.

It was a weird summer at the box office. Whatever you thought would do well before the middle of July either didn't do well or didn't do as well as everyone wanted it to. It was shocking to see how many massive movies that seemed like sure things underperformed repeatedly. In fact, it felt like more films managed to perform well despite the circumstances than things that should have been easy wins doing victory laps. One of the bigger examples of this was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. There were a lot of factors that went into this film underperforming the way it did, from the mediocre reviews at the early debut at Cannes to the packed summer box office where no movies really had room to thrive that wasn't neon on pink or about bombs. By the end of June, people had likely already seen Spider-Verse, and movies are expensive. If you decided not to check out this film back in the summer, you'll have the chance because it was announced that it is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5th. We got a press release with all of the special features and images, plus a new TV spot as well.

Special Features And Home Release Covers

The 4K and Blu-ray are loaded with incredible bonus content, including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure that showcases new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design, and visual effects whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema's greatest heroes. Fans of Academy Award®-winner John Williams will be delighted to learn that there is a new, exclusive "score-only" version of the movie allowing viewers to listen to the composer's iconic music on an isolated track as they watch the film.

Additionally, collectors can find a limited-edition SteelBook® design only at Best Buy.

Walmart will also offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition enamel pin.

Bonus Features*

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1 – Prologue –Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Score Only Version of the Movie

Listen to John Williams' iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30th, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!