Inside Out 2: Final Trailer Teases A "Feel Everything" Movie

The final trailer for Pixar's Inside Out 2 promising to be the "feel everything" movie of the summer. It will be released in theaters on June 14th.

Article Summary Final trailer for Inside Out 2 drops, hinting at an emotional summer hit.

Pixar's shift to IP-driven stories stirs debate amidst film's release.

Inside Out 2's success critical for Pixar's future after pandemic impacts.

New character Envy introduced, voiced by Ayo Edebiri, in the latest preview.

June is here, and Disney is gearing up for its first big animated feature of the year, Inside Out 2. People have been pretty excited about this film, but there is also a level of trepidation about it. It got even worse when an article about Pixar said they would be moving away from films like Turning Red, Luca, and Elemental because they don't seem to be connecting with audiences to focus on more IP-driven stories. However, Pixar is a studio that was greatly impacted by the pandemic, with three features pushed to streaming, and those features are being cited as reasons why the studio needs to shift its creative vision. If IP-driven works were the solution, Lightyear would have been the film that brought the studio back.

It wasn't, though; Elemental was the thing that breathed some life back into Pixar on the big screen; it was just a slow burn that took a couple of weeks instead of having a massive opening weekend. The whole thing was depressing to read, and it almost soured Inside Out 2 just because it is now emblematic of this new Pixar ethos, even though the film was in development long before this decision was made. The worst part is that there is no winning here. If Inside Out 2 doesn't do well, Pixar could be in trouble just in general, but if the film does well, it's "proof" that focusing on recognizable IP is the way forward. The final trailer is out, and the film still looks really good, but to see Pixar struggling like this and moving away from what made it one of the best studios out there might be the most depressing coming out of a summer blockbuster season that has just started.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

