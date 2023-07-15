Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, insidious, Insidious: The Red Door, Lin Shaye

Insidious Star Reacts to the Possible Ending of the Horror Franchise

Longtime Insidious icon Lin Shaye is sharing her thoughts on the possible ending of the horror franchise with Insidious: The Red Door.

Horror franchises are definitely known to be revived, even when we least expect it, regardless of how many times a film has been deemed as a "final chapter." Especially when it comes to something that's guaranteed to make a studio loads of money.

So when we recently learned that Jason Blum planned to shelve the long-running Insidious franchise to avoid its over-saturation potentially, fans wondered what a future could entail or just how long the popular film series would remain on pause. But nothing in horror really stays down for long, does it?

Now, one of the film's key stars is responding to the unexpected news with her own take on the finality of Insidious: The Red Door.

Ending a Lengthy Era of the Insidious Franchise

When discussing the potential conclusion of the Insidious franchise with Screen Rant, star Lin Shaye shared her stance by explaining, "I think everything has a beginning, middle, and end, ultimately. I think sometimes, especially in storytelling, it's enough already, as they say because I know we've all seen shows that we went, 'Oh my god, they're still [going]?' There's especially series that get like that, 'Isn't that over already? Is this done already?' [Laughs]."

She then goes on to tell the publication that there's always an opportunity to reinvent it as well, noting, "I think it's very savvy to be a creator and know when it's good to have an ending, and I think this was a really wonderful — it doesn't mean the world of Insidious is necessarily over, but it does mean that particular story has a beginning, middle, and end now, and I applaud it. I think it's a wonderful script and a wonderful story."

Insidious: The Red Door is finally out now, so make sure to check it out while it's still in theaters to see how it all ends. For now, of course…

