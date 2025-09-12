Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, taylour paige, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger: We Ask Taylour Paige About The Bonkers New Film

We talk to Toxic Avenger star Taylour Paige on her role in the film and what feature her action figure would have.

Article Summary Taylour Paige discusses joining the wild world of the new Toxic Avenger film and her initial reactions to the script

Paige reveals her character J.J. Doherty’s motivations in tackling the chaos of the Troma-inspired universe

The actress dives into what draws her to horror roles and the deeper social themes in the new Toxic Avenger

Paige imagines her action figure’s special feature: launching high into the air and always landing on her feet

Toxic Avenger fans have now been able to experience the crazy new film in the franchise from Cineverse, and most are coming away with a smile on their face. One of the main reasons is star Taylour Paige, who stands out in the film as J.J. Doherty, the BTH employee who gets the whole ball rolling in the film. A veteran of genre films and having a bit of a moment herself, we got to ask her a few questions about starring in the film, her history with Toxie, and if she got to be an action figure. See what she had to say below.

Toxic Avenger Is In Theaters Now

BC: What was your history with the franchise going into this? Had you seen the films, or did you just know it from reputation?

Taylour Paige: To be honest, I didn't know what Toxic Avenger was. I feel bad saying so, but it did come out before I was born. I watched it when the opportunity came about. I was… both flattered and confused. Macon (Blair, the director) wrote me this beautiful letter acknowledging my work and the nuance of my choices, and the roles that I've chosen and what I've given to them, and thought that I could be a great addition to this wacky reimagining.

BC: Do you find it more challenging to make your performance stand out in a film with this much chaos going on all around you?

TP: No, I think my work remains the same. My job is to make good work. In my case, JJ is kind of this grounding figure. She is purely intending to do the best she can. She lost her mentor, she's lost her family, so she's thinking, "Well, I have got nothing to lose." But to try to expose these very, very bad people, and hopefully make a difference in the world before it's my time to go. If anything, I just hope to rise to the occasion of all the talented people around me, and to hold my weight, and for people not to be confused as to why I'm in a scene with any of these glorious people.

BC: You are also starting to build an impressive horror resume. What about the genre draws you to it?

TP: I think at the heart of this particular script… I think as artists our role is to reflect what's going on, or reflect a future that we'd like to live in. Then, when I read something, I'm hoping and looking for a different point of view, a different way of processing and professing reality. Though it's gory, there were a lot of morals in this script and in this film. I think when you take away the gore and the ridiculous arms being cut off and all, which, by the way, is a reality in this world. It might not be with a mop, but symbolically its real. We live in a toxic place that doesn't have to be toxic. At the core of all this, I liked that the film considers so many things that we have to become numb to in order to keep moving forward, or we're so overwhelmed by all the things we have to live with in the world. Pollution, trash, subscriptions, prescriptions, traffic. All of it adds up.

BC: Last question. If they made an action figure of your character, what special action would you want it to have?

TP: Maybe she can jump off of something really high and land on her feet? You know, back in the day, those things, it was like a figure, and then you pull the string, and the thing goes in a quick circle up to the sky and falls. Do you remember those? I would have her go up in the air like that, and then land on her feet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!