Is Sony Teasing Something For Across the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon?

Sony Pictures is kicking off the CinemaCon presentations again tonight, and we have to wonder what they are going to end up showing us; and we might have a hint. As we walked the show floor today, Sony was setting up a small stage that had some very brief footage teasing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse logo and the three comic covers of the three main characters [Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, and Gwen Stacy]. We haven't seen much for other Sony movies like Bullet Train, and there has been a screen showing off Where The Crawdads Sing, but this is a pretty big display. We got some pictures and a brief video, and we got word from the Sony people that there could be more.

So what is going to be on this little stage? Sometimes there are some pretty big displays hidden in a couple of corners of CinemaCon. Perhaps this will be some sort of interactive thing or just a sizzle reel for upcoming Sony projects like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While Spider-Verse having a presence here, it's a little weirder that Bullet Train doesn't appear anywhere, considering that movie was premiered and announced at CinemaCon last year. We will be liveblogging the presentation tonight, so keep an eye on Bleeding Cool and follow along with our coverage.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theaters on June 2, 2023. It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and stars Shameik Moore voices Morales, starring alongside Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae.