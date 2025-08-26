Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Is This Thing On?

Is This Thing On?: Stand Up As A Coping Mechanism In First Teaser

Searchlight released the first teaser for Is This Thing On?, directed by Bradley Cooper. It follows a pair of divorcees and how the husband turns to stand-up as a new hobby.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils the first teaser for Is This Thing On?, Bradley Cooper's latest directorial effort.

The film explores how a newly divorced dad uses stand-up comedy as a way to cope with major life changes.

Inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian John Bishop, but not a straightforward biopic.

Is This Thing On? will close the New York Film Festival on October 10, with a theatrical release set for December 19, 2025.

There are many ways people choose to cope with major upheavals in their lives, specifically as they head into the second half of their lives. It's not uncommon; entire storytelling tropes are dedicated to it and based on reality. However, what people do is often very mundane and just a way to cope and come to terms with where they are in their lives. Stand-up comedians talk about how they wouldn't be up there if they were mentally well or if everything in their life was going hunky dory. Telling jokes about yourself or your loved ones is safer and much more honest than trying to make broad generalizations. Is This Thing On? is a middle-aged dad who is getting a divorce and has decided to start doing stand-up to cope with it. The film is inspired by the life of comedian John Bishop, but it isn't a biopic. Searchlight released the first trailer today. The film will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 10, 2025, and it will close out the event and will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. It's another film directed by Bradley Cooper, and while he is part of the cast, this time, he's not the star, unlike in A Star is Born and Maestro.

Is This Thing On?: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

Is This Thing On?, directed by Bradley Cooper, stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day, Bradley Cooper, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, and Scott Icenogle. It will be released on December 19, 2025.

