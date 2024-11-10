Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: eternals, kevin feige

It Sounds Like There Aren't Any Plans To Bring Back The Eternals

While attending D23 Brasil this weekend, Kevin Feige made a comment that suggests Marvel isn't interested in bringing back the Eternals right now.

Eternals is a rather weird entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was always going to be a tough sell, but coming out at the tail end of 2021, right as COVID-19: Round Two really began to kick up, didn't do it any favors. The early buzz wasn't great either, and it kneecapped things even further. It was the first time a Marvel movie had some real critical pushback, and people didn't know what to do with that. Marvel always seemed too big to fail and like they couldn't miss. On paper, everything is there for an excellent movie, but it just couldn't come together. However, the Marvel Machine proved itself too big to fall under the weight of one movie underperforming critically and commercially (just over $400 million worldwide), so everything soldiered on.

We here at Bleeding Cool stand by the fact that Eternals is better the second time around because you get to sit back and just let the movie wash over you instead of getting distracted by its weird pacing and structure. However, most people didn't give the film a shot, and it was largely forgotten three years later. It has some diehard fans, and people will probably start to look at it with a different lens in a couple more years. Still, right now, the main thing you need Eternals for is explaining what people are fighting over in Captain America: Brave New World in February. Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige was not holding back at D23 Brasil (via omelete translation from Portuguese) this weekend, and things aren't sounding good for Eternals fans. Feige reportedly said, "We would be lucky to bring any of them [the characters] back at some point."

If you've been following along with our D23 Brasil coverage, you've noticed that every time we cite omelete as a source, we disclose that the statement is being translated because things can be lost in translation. For example, when writing about the Scarlet Witch, in the translation "Agatha All Along," it says "Agatha Forever." When talking about "Scarlet Witch," the translation said "Enchantress Scarlet" at one point. Nuance can be lost when you're trying to translate something using the internet, so while Feige's statement about Eternals sounds bad, it might not be as bad because something got lost in the translation. We're not saying definitively that's what happened, but this could be one of those times.

Eternals: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It was released in theaters on November 5, 2021.

