Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Jack O'Connell Has Joined The Cast Of The Next Monsterverse Film

The next entry in the Monsterverse, the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has reportedly added Jack O'Connell to the cast.

Article Summary Jack O'Connell joins the cast of the new Monsterverse film, a sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The Monsterverse franchise, established with Godzilla in 2014, continues to expand with new films and TV series.

The franchise bounced back strongly with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, earning over $570 million.

Directed by Grant Sputore, the next Monsterverse film has a set release date of March 26, 2027.

The Monsterverse continues to chug along, and another human face is added to the cast. Last month, we got confirmation that Dan Stevens was returning and Kaitlyn Denver was joining the cast, but we haven't heard much about it since. However, we have a new name to add to the list, and according to Deadline, that is Jack O'Connell. At the moment, we don't know anything about the roles the new characters will be playing, but let's be honest: the human characters are a bonus to these films at best, and we're all here for the monsters.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!