Jackass Will Return To Theaters On June 26 With Brand New Film

Paramount Pictures will release a new Jackass film in theaters on June 26, announced by Johnny Knoxville himself late last night.

Jackass is back. The stunt series that swept the world in the 2000s is returning to theaters with a brand new film on June 26 from Paramount Pictures, according to Variety. Series star Johnny Knoxville took to his Instagram account to confirm the news, though he was vague about what this release is, or who from the original crew might be back. "Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer 'Jackass' is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

Jackass Opening Up Against Supergirl…

Jackass began its run in 2000 on MTV and ran for three short seasons. The reruns aired for years on the channel and were runaway successes on DVD. From there, numerous spinoff shows starring the cast of the show were produced, running for decades on the channel and often ranking as some of the most popular series for MTV. Five feature films made it to theaters, combining to gross $571 million worldwide on very small production budgets. The fourth film, Jackass Forever, introduced new cast members, including Zach Holmes, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. No word yet on whether any of them will be back for this new project, or if surviving cast members Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, or Preston Lacy might be back. Original cast member Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011.

I was just wondering the other day if Paramount might bring Jackass back somehow, since they have made no secret of it since the Ellisons took over that they are all about the IP. I don't think opening this against Supergirl is the smartest move, but it also feels like they are punishing WB for not accepting their bid to buy the studio and trying to hit them where it hurts the most: the wallet. In any case, I loved jackass, and am happy to see it back in any capacity.

