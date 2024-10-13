Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: james bond

James Bond: Amazon MGM Studios & Eon Productions in No Rush on Casting

The global head of Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that no one is in a rush to cast a new James Bond, and "the global audience will be patient."

The decision will closely involve Eon Productions' Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Despite industry rumors, a new James Bond TV show is not currently in the works at Amazon.

The focus remains on maintaining the iconic film legacy, following the Amazon-MGM merger.

Ever since No Time To Die was released in 2021, it feels like there is another rumor going around that another British guy with a beautiful face will be the next James Bond. It's a dance we know all too well, but this is one of the first times we've had to deal with it in a world that is terminally online, so there's no avoiding it. Then comes the chore of figuring out if any of these rumors have any merit or if an actor's manager told them that saying they would be interested is a good way to get publications to write about them so they could get a job offer. It's been over three years, and this cycle is continuing. If this interview with Jennifer Salke, global head of Amazon MGM Studios, is anything to go by, the people in charge aren't in a rush to figure out who will be sipping a martini next, as she explained in an interview with The Guardian.

"There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting," says Salke. "I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon Productions and Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead. The global audience will be patient. We don't want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

James Bond is one of those unique characters, with two people who really have total control over everything that happens: Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson of Eon Productions. Nothing James Bond-related gets made without going through them first and following the deal with Amazon, where MGM handed over their entire back catalog to the streamer, including all of the Bond films; it's rare to hear that people involved with these things aren't rushing to get a new one out. James Bond has been around forever, and while some films are more beloved than others, he is one of those characters that always seems to have a large potential audience waiting for the next movie to come out.

And it will be a film. When the merger with MGM and Amazon happened, the first thing people were worried about was that we'd be getting a James Bond television show. No one was really surprised when rumors dropped about that being a possibility, and the Guardian asked Selke about reportedly getting on Broccoli's bad side for even bringing it up. However, Selke tries to play it off a little, saying, "It was never really raised in that way," says Salke. "When you are looking at iconic intellectual property like that, you look at what the entire long-term future might be. Of course, you look at every facet." She's not wrong, but it's also a very capitalistic way of looking at creating art. Everything is a possible trilogy with a spin-off television show because that's how to maximize profits. It sounds like we aren't getting a James Bond show at this time, but considering the level of capitalistic brainrot that this industry has, it probably won't be the last time someone tries to pitch it to Broccoli and Wilson.

