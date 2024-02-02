Posted in: Casting, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: jim carrey, Sonic 3, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Brings Back Jim Carrey As Dr. Robotnik

It's official: Jim Carrey is back as Dr. Robotnik once again in Sonic The Hedgehog 3 which will release in theaters on December 20th.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 should have a trailer any day now, and we are learning more and more about the sequel ahead of it. Jim Carrey, who has played villain Dr. Robonik in the first two films, will indeed be back in the third one. Variety had the news of the return. Other cast for the film include Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The real question fans have is who will voice Shadow, who has been teased to be in the film for months.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Looks To Dominate The Holiday Box Office

On top of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in 2024, the Knuckles show will also debut on Paramount+ in early 2024 as well. The cast for that one includes Elba as Knuckles, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (Grease), Paul Scheer (The League), and Rob Huebel (Transparent). It continues Paramount's Sonic Universe, which so far consists of two films that have combined to gross over $800 million at the worldwide box office. This third film is highly anticipated and should have no trouble sending the franchise over the $1 billion mark.

That has to feel great for Paramount as well, as the company seems to be heading for a sale at some point. Sonic The Hedgehog is a huge franchise to put in front of buyers now, and with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year, there has never been a better time to have a popular video game franchise under your umbrella. Between Carrey coming back and the Shadow reveal, this has a chance to be the biggest holiday box office film for 2024.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters on December 20th.

