M3gan Spin-Off SOULM8TE Coming On January 2nd, 2026

The M3GAN universe is expanding. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will release the thriller SOULM8TE in theaters on January 2nd, 2026.

Article Summary SOULM8TE spin-off joins M3GAN universe, set for January 2026 release.

Kate Dolan to direct, with story by James Wan, exploring themes of companionship.

SOULM8TE fuses '90s erotic thriller vibes with a modern AI twist.

M3GAN 2.0 to precede SOULM8TE with June 2025 release, cast returning.

M3GAN is returning next year, but her universe is also expanding. Today, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse announced a spin-off titled SOULM8TE. Kate Dolan will direct the film, from a script she reworked by Rafael Jordan, with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Jordan. James Wan and Jason Blum will produce. "Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness," expressed Dolan. "Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.". "SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We're excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view," said Wan.

Soulm8te Sounds More Interesting Than M3GAN, Honestly

In this erotic thriller, a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is in the tradition of the 90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist. SOULM8TE is part of the universe that includes M3GAN, which has grossed over $181M at the global box office, and M3GAN 2.0, which is set to open on June 27, 2025. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are on board to return for the sequel.

I gotta be honest; this film sounds way more interesting than M3GAN did. While I came around on that film, this one feels more like a throwback erotic thriller, something we haven't really had a lot of in recent years. I would have never guessed that this would become a full-fledged movie universe, but here we are. I shouldn't be surprised. More on this as we learn it.

