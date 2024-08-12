Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: chad michael murray, film, Freakier Friday, freaky friday, jamie lee curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis on Chad Michael Murray's Return in Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis praises actor Chad Michael Murray's expanded role in the upcoming Disney sequel, Freakier Friday, coming out next year

Article Summary Disney confirms the sequel Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan returning.

Jamie Lee Curtis praises Chad Michael Murray's expanded role and impressive performance.

The movie brings back original cast members for a fun, nostalgia-filled experience.

New cast includes Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.

After years of rumblings surrounding a potential sequel, Disney is finally moving forward with another entry of Freaky Friday titled Freakier Friday, slated for release sometime next year. And much to fans' surprise, the film is even poised to bring back nearly everyone from the original to serve up some nostalgia. Now, while promoting the recent release of her new film Borderlands, returning actor Jamie Lee Curtis took time to praise another returning star's expanded, high-caliber performance.

During a chat with Variety, Curtis divulges, "All of a sudden, the Chad Michael Murray character comes into the story, and I'm telling you, the entire room changed. Every woman in the room was leaning forward. The laughter, the applause that he got!" She continues, "After the table read, I walked up to the director and producers. I was like, 'We need to stretch that taffy. He is gold. His character is just so fabulous.' Jake is back, in a big, big way."

Freakier Friday Plot Summary and Official Cast

Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are both returning to their original roles alongside Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, all from the first entry. New additions include names like Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps).

The film's current plot summary: A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Disney's film Freakier Friday is expected to be released in theaters sometime in 2025.

