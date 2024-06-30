Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, freaky friday, freaky friday 2, jamie lee curtis, lindsay lohan

Freaky Friday 2 Begins Filming and Reveals Official Cast

Disney confirms that Freaky Friday 2 has officially moved into production and will be released sometime in 2025.

Article Summary Disney's Freaky Friday 2 gears up for a 2025 release with a fresh and nostalgic plot.

Original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their iconic roles.

Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray among returnees; joined by exciting new talent.

Sequel introduces a multigenerational twist with the return of the body-swap chaos.

After lengthy conversations about the chances of seeing a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday, it has finally been confirmed that the project is actually moving forward, with a full cast and a brand-new synopsis teasing plenty of nostalgia along with the next generation of hijinks for its stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. So, what do we know so far? Let's dive into it.

Freaky Friday 2 Status, Cast, and Official Plot Description

Of course, the film definitely required the involvement of both Curtis and Lohan, who are stepping back into their roles alongside other returning actors like Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, all from the original movie. Murray resumes his role as Anna's high school sweetheart, Jake, and Harmon as Ryan, her soon-to-be stepfather. Mitchell and Hudson are poised to return as Anna's bandmates, Maddie and Peg, while Chao and Soong will reprise their roles as the restaurant's owner and her daughter. New faces in the mix include names like Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps).

The film's official plot summary: A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

According to a post shared by Disney, the film is already in the early stages of filming, with an unconfirmed release date slated for 2025. However, given the fact that the film has a full cast and is finally being fast-tracked, it's likely that its release will be sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for another Freaky Friday?

