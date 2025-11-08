Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, jamie lee curtis, true lies

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her Stance on a True Lies Sequel

True Lies star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her thoughts on a potential sequel to the film and what it would take for her to return.

James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies remains a rare blend of high-stakes espionage and marital farce that undoubtedly left its mark on '90s pop culture. In the film, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Harry Tasker, a globe-trotting U.S. operative who lets his wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), believe he's a simple computer salesman. When a counterterror mission collides with a misunderstanding at home (naturally), Helen is swept into Harry's secret world, and the couple's dwindling trust becomes the film's real spark.

So, with legacy revivals happening everywhere, is there any chance the duo returns? For now, Curtis is clear about the prerequisite.

Jamie Lee Curtis Says a True Lies Sequel is Unlikely (But Not Impossible)

When discussing other projects she'd like to revisit (after recent revivals to titles like Freaky Friday, Halloween, etc.), Curtis explains to ET, "I always hoped that Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I would get to do True Lies again. I don't think that'll happen because it could only happen if Jim Cameron wrote it. I don't think we would ever do it without him. That was obviously a movie that changed my life in a big way."

In the film, Tom Arnold is Harry's partner named Gib, Tia Carrere's Juno Skinner is an art dealer secretly backing the villains, and Bill Paxton steals scenes as Simon, a faux-spy con man. Additional names include Art Malik, who leads the threat as Salim Abu Aziz, and Eliza Dushku, who plays the Taskers' daughter, Dana. Released July 15, 1994, the film opened at the top of the box office and maintained solid numbers throughout the summer. On a massive budget (around $100–$120 million), it earned roughly $146 million domestically and about $379 million worldwide, reasserting Schwarzenegger's box-office clout after Last Action Hero. Critically, True Lies also landed in the broadly positive range with most reviewers praising the film's action and the nimble tonal balance, even when the story leans into zany logic.

Despite its wide appeal, it currently looks like True Lies is unlikely to come back without Cameron spearheading the story. And with plenty of other legacy plays still available, that's not exactly a bad thing either.

