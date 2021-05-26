Blumhouse Adds Ronny Chieng To New Film M3GAN

Blumhouse had added comedian Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Crazy Rich Asians) to the upcoming film M3GAN. The tech horror film from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse is written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2, Luke Cage), that is based on a story by James Wan. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) will direct the film. Jason Blum and James Wan are producing the thriller. Michael Clear, of Wan's Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott shepherding for the company. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek will executive produce. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will executive produce for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Allison Williams will also serve as executive producers. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will produce in association with Divide/Conquer.

Blumhouse Is Setting Up M3GAN To Be Their Version Of Child's Play

"In the film, Allison Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences."

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are the only other listed cast members for now, with Chieng now joining in. From the premise, it would be impossible not to draw comparisons to Child's Play and Chucky, of course, which means this will be one of the most terrifying films to come out in the next couple of years. Living murder dolls are the one horror sub-genre that I cannot handle, it creeps me out, and it sticks with me for days. Hopefully, in this one, Chieng can provide a ton of comic relief to break the tension and make me forget that the doll I am seeing onscreen is alive and murdering people. Damn you, Blumhouse. Look for more on this one as we find it out.