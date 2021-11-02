Jared Leto Powers Up in Morbius Trailer, Plus Some Easter Eggs

There's a lot packed into three minutes and nine seconds in the new Morbius trailer just released by Sony. We see Jared Leto's Michael Morbius's transformation into a living vampire and a run-down of his various powers. It's all solidly done and has me looking forward to the film, but the thing that will have everyone buzzing about this trailer today is the number of additional tidbits and easter eggs hidden here. As we did in the first Morbius trailer, we get an appearance by Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture. There are also a couple of mentions of Venom, and a shot of Oscorp Tower. But perhaps most interestingly, we see a quick glimpse of a copy of The Daily Bugle which mentions both the Black Cat and the Rhino in headlines. I see the internet trying to unravel all of this already, and we don't have too much longer to wait. Morbius will be released on January 28, 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MORBIUS – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ6iiRrz1SY)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on January 28, 2022. Morbius first appeared in comic books in Amazing Spider-Man #101, cover-dated October 1971.

