Vin Diesel Begs Dwayne Johnson To Come Back For Fast 10

Vin Diesel shocked the world on Sunday, going on his personal Instagram page and writing a message to former Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. He wants him back for Fast 10, which looks like it might end the Fast-proper series, though spin-offs are a guarantee. He wrote: "My little brother Dwayne… the time has come," Diesel began on an Instagram post. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

If Vin Diesel And The Rock Can Make It Work…

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have verbally sparred for years now after altercations on the Fast 8 set, and for years after in the press, with Diesel pushing back after Johnson accused him of being unprofessional. The latest between the two was this past summer, when in an interview Vin Diesel said he was just coming from a place of tough love with Johnson: "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character," Diesel said. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Not to be outdone, Johnson had this to say: "I laughed and I laughed hard," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Love that this is all playing out in public at this point. The fact of the matter is that it would be cool to see him return for Fast 10, especially since we were teased with the return of Hobbs' running mate in these films Shaw, played by Jason Statham in the credits scene of part 9. Will the olive branch be enough? That little brother dig aside (Vin Diesel is a couple years older than Johnson), if there is money to be made, I am sure we will get an Instagram post from the set with the two standing next to each other in the future.