Jason Statham on Sylvester Stallone's Role Shift in Expend4bles

Action star Jason Statham recently discussed Sylvester Stallone's reduced role in Expend4bles and says the "best days" are when he's on set.

A few years back, we learned that action star Sylvester Stallone planned to step away from his role in the Expendables franchise after wrapping scenes for the upcoming film – effectively passing the torch to his longtime co-star Jason Statham. And now that the film has been released, we're learning that the actor's presence was definitely missed on-set as the franchise heads into a brand new era.

Expend4bles Star Addresses Sylvester Stalone's Reduced Role

During an interview with Cinema Express, veteran Expendables star Statham discussed the unavoidable role shift for Stallone in this recent installment of Expendables, telling the publication, "In this particular story, he is absent for reasons we don't talk about; we have to guide ourselves through the ocean without him. There is something about not having him around that doesn't feel right. So, we are getting through, the story is the story, we are trying to do our best, but the best days are when he is on set."

The film's official plot description teases this narrative transition by explaining, "A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning."

Do you think Stallone should return to Expendables in the future or was the fourth film a proper send-off for the character?

Expend4bles is available in theaters everywhere.

