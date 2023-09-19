Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Alan Ng, expendables, the expendables, the expendables 4

Expendables 4 Stunt Coordinator Teases The Film's Best Action Scene

The stunt coordinator attached to the upcoming fourth installment of The Expendables is teasing his favortie sequence in the action film.

In just a few days, the fourth story in the long-running action franchise The Expendables will hit theaters everywhere, with some of the most influential action stars coming together once more for a team-up like no other. And if you're familiar with the history of the franchise, you also know that the action is going to be big.

In fact, when asked by ComicBook about revisiting previous entries ahead of the production of chapter four, the film's stunt coordinator Alan Ng tells the publication, "Yeah, we watched all the previous Expendables and a lot of the films starring the other actors, so that we could see what they haven't done before and what type of style would suit them best."

Ng then teased that there's one action-heavy scene, in particular, that he's looking forward to seeing when it's released next week, sharing, "It would have to be Jason and Iko's fight scene … We only had a day and a half to film Jason and Iko's fight scene. Jason and Iko did it in the short time frame; they were incredible and did the fights themselves. They are real action stars. We would have loved to have more fight scenes for Iko, but it's all down to the script and character."

The Expendables 4 Cast and Plot Details

The film's description explains, "A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning."

Expend4bles (also known as The Expendables 4) was recently released in China on September 15, 2023, and the new installment is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2023, courtesy of Lionsgate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!