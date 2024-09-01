Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, film, Jenna Ortega, tim burton, Warner Bros

Jenna Ortega on Working with Tim Burton for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega reveals how working with Tim Burton on the Netflix series Wednesday compares to the upcoming movie.

Article Summary Jenna Ortega talks about working with Tim Burton on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ortega compares her experiences on Burton's Wednesday and the new Beetlejuice film.

Burton's hands-on, energetic directing style shines in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ortega describes the film's production as collaborative, exciting, and safe.

After becoming one of the most-watched Netflix series to date, we can all recognize how successful Tim Burton's series Wednesday has been for its star, Jenna Ortega — catapulting the classic character and next-gen actor into mainstream popularity. Now, on the heels of her popular roles in Wednesday and the Scream franchise, Ortega is also set to star in the upcoming Burton film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, serving as a proper sequel to his iconic 1988 story. So, needless to say, Ortega is becoming a modern Burton staple.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Ortega recently opened up about how her experience with Wednesday compared to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, telling the site, "I caught [Tim Burton] a year before all this happened, in Romania shooting Wednesday. And I remember he was always so kind and so pleasant, and he was very energetic and if someone was doing a stunt, he would do it first to show it; very hands-on." She continues, "But I will say it was a very different experience doing this movie with him because it was that childlike excitement and wonder and spontaneity, and you could tell his gears were turning. He was just very obviously invested, and that was so exciting and pushed us to take it further and give more and do more. It just felt so collaborative and nice and safe. It was very sweet to see."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Official Summary, Cast, and Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!