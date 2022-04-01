Jim Carrey Might "Take a Break" From Acting After Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Well, this is kind of weird news to get. Paramount seems to be very sure that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be a hit, so much so that they greenlit a third movie and a spin-off show. So when Access Hollywood asked star Jim Carrey about the next entry to the series and his future in it, they were probably quite surprised to say when Carrey revealed that he was contemplating retiring. When asked if he was serious, he said he was "fairly serious" and continued that this might be more of a break than a retirement.

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," Carrey explained. "I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Did Paramount give the greenlight on Sonic 3 without making sure that Carrey was good to do a third one? That seems like a massive oversight if they did, and getting rid of him as the villain at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would be an interesting creative choice, but who knows. Carrey is someone who has taken long breaks between movies, so it isn't surprising that he wants to take one; it's just surprising that he wants to take one when he's involved in a successful franchise.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.