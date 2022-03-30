Jim Henson Documentary On The Way From Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

Jim Henson will be the subject of a new documentary from producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, with the full cooperation of the Henson family. Disney will team with Imagine Documentaries "with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family and will present a fascinating and intimate look at Jim's illustrious career creating treasured characters and revolutionizing television and film. With never-before-seen personal archives, the film will give audiences an exciting first-person view into the life of one of the world's most inspiring and iconoclastic creators through exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson's personal diaries." Deadline had the news.

Jim Henson Should Get All The Documentaries

"Jim Henson transcends generations through his iconic characters, and it's one of the many reasons why I have been a lifelong fan," Howard said in a statement. "I can't wait to share a side of him and his career that people have never seen before. Henson's limitless imagination and restless creativity is like few others and has influenced so much of our world as we know it. I'm humbled to be able to share a deeper look into his life and story."

In a statement, Henson's family said, "The Jim Henson Company's archive is a treasure reflecting our father's work, personal life and inspirations, and has been carefully maintained for the last 30 years under the leadership of archivist Karen Falk. It will be thrilling to see the story that emerges from these materials in the hands of a truly great filmmaker like Ron Howard, who has the perfect spirit and personality to tell Jim Henson's story."

This will probably be one of the better docs released the year it comes out, but until then do yourself a favor and also check out the series of videos done by the YouTube channel Defunctland on Jim Henson, they are fantastic, and made me cry multiple times.