Argylle Trailer Was Cut With Only The First 28 Minutes Of Footage

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn says that he petitioned Universal and Apple to cut the trailer with only the first 28 minutes of the film to hide the "cool s---."

Article Summary Matthew Vaughn strategically cut Argylle's trailer using only the first 28 minutes.

Universal and Apple backed Vaughn's unique approach to preserve the film's surprises.

Vaughn's decision could impact audience anticipation and the viewing experience.

Argylle, featuring a star-studded cast, is set to release on February 2, 2024.

Now that December is here, we can finally turn our eyes to the first half of 2024 and what movies we'll see on the big screen. As some predictions are working hard to try and get as much done as possible before the end of the year, the films that were already finished or didn't need any more work on the ground are starting to gear up on their respective press rounds. While many people have their eyes squarely focused on Warner Bros. Discovery, with good reason, other studios are releasing things in the coming months. One is the return of director Matthew Vaughn, who brings a whole new meaning to "deadline" with Aryglle. No one was sure what to make of this movie when the first trailer came out, and it turns out we haven't seen anything yet. Vaughn recently told Total Film that he went to Universal and Apple and insisted that the trailer only be cut with the first 28 minutes of the movie to hide "some of the mind-blowing cool shit."

"Well, the good news about the trailer is that that's only cut from the first 28 minutes of the movie," he says. "I was really, really impressed by Universal and Apple when I said, 'I want to do a trailer from the first 28 minutes because there is some fucking mind-blowing cool shit – but it wouldn't be as great if you saw it in the trailer.' I said, 'Look, let's just give everyone enough so that they understand the tone of the film, the style of the movie, the actors. And then let everyone enjoy the fucking cinematic experience.'"

Vaughn can make really good movies, but it's really unclear whether Argylle will be one of his good ones. While the decision to hide all of the cool shit is a good one, it also means that people might not have a good idea as to whether or not this movie is going to appeal to them and is something they will want to seek out. Then again, we have beautiful actors, secret agents, and a kitty. Maybe that's all we need to know.

Argylle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

