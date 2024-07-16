Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, brittany snow, film, john tucker must die, Penn Badgley

John Tucker Must Die Stars Haven't Been Contacted About a Sequel

Two key stars of the popular '00s teen film John Tucker Must Die revealed that they still haven't been contacted about a sequel.

Article Summary Brittany Snow and Penn Badgley confirm no contact for John Tucker Must Die sequel.

Jesse Metcalfe and Arielle Kebbel previously hinted at a sequel with the original cast.

Podcast discussion sparks doubt about the rumored John Tucker Must Die follow-up.

Fans remain hopeful despite uncertainty, cherishing the original as an enduring teen classic.

Despite recent reports of a potential sequel to the hit 2006 teen comedy John Tucker Must Die, several of its cast members aren't too sure about the actual status (or even existence) of the film. Brittany Snow and Penn Badgley specifically addressed the sequel subject, revealing that they have not been contacted about the chance to reprise their roles in the rumored follow-up film, despite initial comments from stars Jesse Metcalfe and Arielle Kebbel, who suggested a sequel would include the original cast.

John Tucker Must Die Cast Hasn't Been Contacted About a Sequel

During a conversation on Podcrushed, the duo discussed the John Tucker Must Die sequel rumors, with Snow admitting, "Penn, I don't know if you've had a call, but I've gotten no call." Badgley then explains, "Yeah, I've had no call, no. I mean, it's maybe possible, like the superposition quantum physics, like everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I can't actually say with certainty."

The first film, (John Tucker Must Die), follows the story of several high school girls seeking revenge on the titular character after discovering that he has been dating all of them simultaneously. The film's plot revolves around their elaborate plans to teach John Tucker a lesson in love and loyalty, leading to even more early '00s teen turmoil than you can imagine. The main cast of the original film includes Metcalfe as John Tucker, Snow as Kate Spencer, Ashanti as Heather, Sophia Bush as Beth, and Kebbel as Carrie. Badgley played the role of Kate's love interest, Scott Tucker, John Tucker's younger brother.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the potential sequel to John Tucker Must Die, fans of the original film remain hopeful that the project will eventually move forward and provide a zany update on the characters' lives. But at the very least, they'll always have the original film, which is sure to remain a teen classic!

