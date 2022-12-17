That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Gets Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, the highest concept of Isekai stories to spawn a light novel, anime, and manga empire, is getting a new theatrical movie. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is based on the best-selling light novel written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah and the popular fantasy adventure anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The series follows Mikami Satoru, an average 37-year-old who dies and is reincarnated as the most unremarkable creature imaginable—a slime. Initially, things are pretty grim. He's blind, deaf, and weak. But by combining his two special abilities, "Predator" and "Great Sage," the newly named Rimuru Tempest will use his blobby powers to gain both friends and foes alike in a diverse new world. The stand-alone story takes place following the ending of Season 2 of the anime series, currently streaming on Crunchyroll.com. More details about the film will be revealed in the coming months.

As the synopsis for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond goes, "A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

Crunchyroll announced theatrical release dates for English-speaking territories and Mexico, as well as new details, including a new poster and trailer for its upcoming film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond. The popular fantasy adventure arrives in theaters on:

January 18 in the United Kingdom and Ireland

January 19 in Australia

January 20 in the United States and Canada

January 26 in Mexico

Additional 2023 dates in the Middles East and additional territories in Europe are to be announced soon

The film debuted in Japan on November 25, 2022. Tickets for North America are now on sale at www.slime-movie.com. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English.